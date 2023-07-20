Complaint filed against 26 Opposition parties for 'incorrect' use' of term ‘INDIA’

A police complaint was registered against 26 Opposition parties at Barakhamba Police Station in Delhi for alleged improper use of the name of INDIA and use of the said name for the undue influence and personation at elections," news agency ANI reported. Expressing objection to the name of the alliance, Dr Avinish Mishra, the complainant urged necessary action against the parties as the term 'INDIA' is being used for the undue personation at elections has hurt the sentiments of the people. "26 political parties have misused the name of the country," the complaint read.

The case has been registered under Section 2(c) of the Emblems Act defines "name" to include any abbreviation of a name. Section 5 of the Emblems Act provides for a punishment with a fine of ₹500 to be imposed on any person who is found to be contravening provisions of Section 3 of the Emblems Act, the report added. 26 opposition parties on Tuesday formed a coalition 'INDIA' (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) to take on the ruling BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserting that the fight will be "between INDIA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

The newly formed alliance also released a declaration, ‘Samuhik Sankalp’ which mentions about various issues ranging from caste census, Manipur violence to role of Governors and LGs, and demonetisation.The alliance also agreed to set up an 11-member coordination committee but left the decision on its members and convener for their next meeting in Mumbai. The first meeting was held in Patna in Bihar, ruled by the INDIA front parties, while the second one was held in Bengaluru in Karnataka, where the Congress has recently returned to power.