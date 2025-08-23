Complaint filed against social media influencer for protocol breach during reel shoot in Kerala temple

Thrissur (Kerala), Aug 23 The temple authorities in Kerala on Saturday filed a formal police complaint against former Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant and social media influencer Jasmin Jaffar for allegedly violating temple protocol by filming a reel at the sacred temple pond.

The authorities of the famous Guruvayoor temple in north Kerala have lodged a complaint with the police against Jasmin Jaffar, accusing her of filming and posting on Instagram a video of herself washing her feet at the temple pond, an act forbidden within the sanctified grounds, according to a local media report.

The temple authorities clarified that filming videos or reels at the temple pond is strictly forbidden without prior permission.

The area, known as Rudratheertham, holds immense religious significance as the location for the ritual bathing of the deity of Lord Krishna during the temple festivals.

"The sanctity of this space must be maintained at all times," the report said, quoting a senior Devaswom official, adding that photography and videography are banned to ensure decorum.

Officials noted the complaint was formally submitted by the Devaswom administrator, citing a growing trend of social media influencers using religious sites for content creation without respecting established protocols.

This incident follows previous controversies where individuals were reprimanded for filming inside the temple, including a case where the Kerala High Court explicitly banned videography by vloggers in the temple's forecourt.

In April this year, a case was registered against a singer, Aloshi Adams, and members of a temple advisory committee for singing "revolutionary songs" glorifying the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist during a temple festival in Kollam.

The controversy arose during the Kadakkal Temple festival in Kollam on March 10 when the singer performed "revolutionary songs", including one about the late CPI-M worker Puthukudi Pushpan, a victim of the 1994 Koothuparamba police firing in Kannur district of the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor