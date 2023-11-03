Complaints against Rajasekhar baseless, fabricated: Committee report

New Delhi, Nov 3 The three member inquiry committee in its probe has found that the allegations leveled against YVVJ Rajasekhar, Special Secretary of the Delhi’s Vigilance Department as baseless, fabricated and contrived and are in the nature of throwing dirt against him, who is duty bound to process the case against the delinquent officers.

The committee also observed that the complaints were deliberately engineered to create hurdle in taking disciplinary action and the complaints needs to be filed.

According to the committee report, a committee was formed on September 6 to go through the complaints against Rajasekhar, an IAS officer posted as Special Secretary of the Vigilance by Udit Prakash Rai, an IAS officer, under suspension, Shilpi Rai, AV Premnath, DANICS, under suspension and Nakul Kashyap and other private persons to give opinion in the matter.

The Committee found that several complaints were filed against Rajasekhar by the said persons.

Following its probe, the Committee in its report said that G.K Gupta, Chairman of Abhinav Samaj has actually reported that he has not filed any complaints against Rajasekhar as reported and published in various news papers.

It also said that Kashyap in his FIR dated June 16 this year has stated that he has not lodged the complaints through mail against Rajasekhar and further gone to mention that this was all done by Premnath, DANICS.

The Committee also observed that the allegations made against Rajasekhar by Himanshu Balmiki, President of the Delhi Bheem Army Bharat Ekta Mission are general in nature i.e. delay issuing appointment letter to 100 eligible candidates cash for (compassionate) jobs scam, anti-SC/ST attitude etc.

“However, no specific allegation or facts have been provided against him in this complaint to get the same verified,” the report said.

The Committee also said that the complainant Deepak has alleged that he is being harassed by Rajasekhar as he came to know that he is known to Premnath through his police network.

“From his complaint itself, it appears that the police is investigating his role in the FIR lodged by Kashyap and the committee felt that the police is investigation will bring out facts,” it said.

In the complaint by Premnath he has alleged criminal threats and intimidation by Rajasekhar. “But he has not provided any evidence and incidentally Premnath has now been compulsory retired by the MHA and is facing departmental proceedings as well as various FIR has been registered against him,” the Committee observed.

The committee also said that the Premnath has also raised issue of fake OBC credentials of Rajasekhar in his mail on June 7 this year, and a copy was also marked to Secretary (MHA) and other authorities.

“In the complaint Premnath has alleged vindictive behaviour of Rajasekhar and the complaints by him seems to have been a counterblast to save himself from punitive action,” the Committee said.

Referring to the complaint by IAS officer Udai Prakash Rai, suspended and his wife Shilpi Rai had alleged criminal threats, security threats to family, abuse of power against Rajasekhar.

“He states that he informed Rajasekhar about many examples of similar residences being renovated in DJB by previous CEOS and other officers, but he was adamant to take action against him as he did not listen to any of his submission,” the committee said referring to the complaint against Rajasekhar.

“Udit Prakash Rai further states that Rajasekhar threatened him to initiate enquiry about recruitment of his wife who is a government teacher and he will ensure that she is thrown out of her service. Rajasekhar has fallen so low that his wife was routinely getting stalked by unknown men on her way to and from school and gets abusive calls on the phone and other such allegations. She has lodged a police complaint in this regard,” the committee said referring to the complaint against the Vigilance Department Specvial Secretary.

“The committee noted that the complaint by Udit Prakash Rai and his wife Shilpi Rai are in the nature of counterblast to serious charges, he is facing and for which has been suspended. The complaints have been made by him and his wife after the Directorate of Vigilance started initiating action against him in the matter relating to DJB regarding demolition of an old heritage monument/Mahal located at Jal Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Delhi and illegal construction of a bungalow there. A team of officers was constituted to inspect the site.

“Udit Prakash Rai, IAS, is also facing charges of false signature of his reporting or reviewing authorities in his own APAR's and deliberately avoided writing APARS in online mode through SPARROW portal,” the committee observed.

“The officer has tried to deflect attention from the ongoing vigilance enquiry against him by preferring to file false complaints,” the committee said.

“The committee is of the considered view that the allegations leveled in the complaints are baseless, fabricated and contrived and are in the nature of throwing dirt against Rajasekhar, who is working in Vigilance Department and is duty bound to process the case against delinquent officers. These complaints have been deliberately engineered to create hurdle in taking disciplinary or criminal action. The complaints need to be filed,” it ordered.

