Complete collapse of state responsibility: Amit Malviya attacks Bengal govt on women’s safety issue

Kolkata, June 3 BJP leader Amit Malviya on Tuesday criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on the issue of women’s safety in the state.

Malviya’s observation came amid the recent recovery of a semi-nude and throat-slit body of a young woman in the Bhatupara area of Raninagar Gram Panchayat, under Raghunathganj Police Station in Murshidabad district.

“This is the state of women’s safety in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal. In a horrifying incident, the half-naked, throat-slit body of a young woman was discovered in the Bhatupara area of Raninagar Gram Panchayat, under Raghunathganj Police Station. A brutal crime of this magnitude -- and yet no one saw anything?” Malviya said in a statement posted on his official X handle.

Malviya, BJP’s Information Technology Cell chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal, had argued that if claims of the local people that the deceased woman was an outsider were true, it was evident that she was brought to the locality, killed and then her body was abandoned there.

“Locals say the woman was not from the area. If that is true, then a girl was brought here, murdered in cold blood, and left in an open plot of land -- and still, the police had no information, no surveillance, no clue? What kind of governance is this?” Malviya questioned in his statement.

He also expressed dismay at the women in Bengal living under constant fear with “heinous crimes” against them going on in the state going “unnoticed, unreported, and unanswered”.

“This is not just a law and order failure - it is a complete collapse of basic humanity and state responsibility. Where is the outrage? Where is the justice? Where is the Home Minister of Bengal?” Malviya’s statement read.

West Bengal has been in the national headlines since last year because of several cases of crime against women, including rape and murder. In many cases, the victims were minors.

The most talked about case was the ghastly rape and murder of a woman doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises in August last year.

