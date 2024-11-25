Complete failure in handling the situation: Congress on Sambhal violence

New Delhi, Nov 25 Congress Lok Sabha MP Tariq Anwar on Monday strongly criticised the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government for its handling of the violence in Sambhal district, which has resulted in four fatalities.

The violence erupted during a survey of a mosque, which is at the heart of a controversial legal dispute over claims it was built on the site of a Hindu temple. The survey, conducted by an ‘Advocate Commissioner,’ led to clashes as a crowd gathered near the mosque, resulting in the deaths and injuries of around two dozen people. In response to the incident, authorities imposed strict security measures, including prohibitory orders, school and college closures, and a suspension of internet services in the area.

Speaking to IANS, Anwar attributed the violence to administrative failures.

"This is a complete failure of the administration. There was tension, and the administration should have anticipated this and taken precautions. They should have made proper preparations, communicated with both communities and taken them into confidence," he said.

He further criticised the police’s response, stating, "When the police took action, it was also wrong. If anyone is responsible for this, it is the government."

Anwar also commented on the Opposition’s stance regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024. He noted that Opposition members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) had met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting an extension of the panel’s tenure.

“It’s up to the Speaker to decide, but if the Opposition’s argument is valid, time should be given. This is a very controversial bill, and nothing should be left unresolved," he added.

Regarding the recent Maharashtra election results, Anwar expressed concerns over alleged irregularities with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

"The results from Maharashtra are concerning. People are comparing them to the Lok Sabha results from four months ago, and it’s a shocking outcome. There is growing suspicion about EVMs, and the demand to abolish them is rising. Many countries have already done so, but India continues to use them. Despite these concerns, we believe in democracy and accept the people's mandate," he said.

