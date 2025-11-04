Complete ongoing infra projects on time: Maha CM Fadnavis directs officials

Mumbai, Nov 4 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed the administration and various government undertakings to ensure that all ongoing infrastructure development projects in the state are completed within their stipulated timelines.

He also asked departments to resolve the problems encountered during the execution of projects at the earliest and to plan new infrastructure projects in a way that they can be completed within two to two-and-a-half years. The Chief Minister emphasised that modern technology should be incorporated in the planning and implementation of all development works.

Fadnavis was speaking at a meeting convened to review ongoing infrastructure projects in Mumbai Suburban, Thane and Pune.

The Chief Minister directed that Mumbai Metro Line-2B, which will run from DN Nagar to Mandalay near Diamond Garden through the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and consist of 19 stations, must be completed by March 31, 2027.

He added that the metro line from Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli should be completed by December 31, 2026, and instructed the Urban Development Department to resolve land-related issues at Shyam Nagar station within 15 days.

Fadnavis further directed that the Sewri-Worli connecting road project be expedited by working around the clock. He asked officers and contractors to focus on how delayed projects can be brought back on schedule and completed on time.

He said the Metro Line 3 (Mann-Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar) project under the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority should be completed by March 31, 2026.

The Chief Minister also proposed that the BDD Chawl redevelopment be declared an essential project. He said the redevelopment work at Naigaon BDD Chawl should be completed by June 2029, while the Worli project must be finished by May 2029, and the NM Joshi Marg BDD Chawl redevelopment in Mumbai by June 2031.

Fadnavis instructed officials to ensure timely completion of other major projects such as the Thane-Borivali double tunnel, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Orange Gate–Marine Drive urban tunnel. He said the Airoli–Katai Naka Freeway will reduce travel time to just 20 minutes once operational.

He directed that the MMRDA should immediately pay the required amount for land acquisition related to these projects. The Chief Minister also reviewed the Vadpe–Thane road project under the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), saying that 19 km of the total 23.8 km stretch has been completed and the full project should be ready by March 2026.

Fadnavis said the road is crucial for the Samruddhi Highway, and added that the Mumbai–Pune Missing Link work will also be completed soon.

However, the Chief Minister expressed his displeasure over the slow pace of work on the Bandra–Versova Sea Link project. He instructed the contractor to complete the work on time using state-of-the-art technology.

He also reviewed the Magathane–Goregaon DP Road project being implemented by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and directed that land acquisition and the construction of houses for project-affected persons be expedited. He said modern construction technology should be used for these housing units.

Fadnavis instructed that more manpower be deployed to speed up work on the double tunnel from Film City, Goregaon to Khindipada, Mulund, which will improve connectivity for residents of western suburbs to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.

He said the Central government has given permission for the use of salt-pan lands for the Mumbai Coastal Road project between Versova, Dahisar and Bhayander, and directed that this project be completed in phases by December 30, 2028.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of development works being implemented by Mahavitaran, the Water Resources Department, and CIDCO.

