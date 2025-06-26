'Completely wrong', CM Fadnavis reprimands BJP MLA Lonikar for comments on farmers

Mumbai, June 26 Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reprimanded BJP legislator and former Minister Babanrao Lonikar for his “gave you clothes” comment to farmers after it went viral on social media.

CM Fadnavis’ move came after the opposition slammed Lonikar, saying that he should apologise and the BJP should suspend him.

The CM expressed serious displeasure over Lonikar’s comment, saying, “Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls himself the Pradhan Sevak of the country. We are the servants of the people. Therefore, no one can become the owner of the people."

“Babanrao Lonikar’s statement is completely wrong. Even if he made the statement targeting some people, no one has the right to speak like this. When the Prime Minister of the country says that I am the Pradhan Sevak of this country. We are all servants of the people. So, we cannot be the owners of the people. Therefore, the statement of Babanrao Lonikar that is being shown on news channels is completely wrong. Such a statement is not correct,” said CM Fadnavis.

He added that Lonikar is being reprimanded for his comment.

Earlier, Lonikar on Thursday sparked a controversy after he said, “We gave you clothes, we also gave your father money for sowing".

He did not stop there but went on to add, “We give money to your mother, sister and wife through the Ladki Bhahin Yojana. We have given you your clothes, shoes and slippers."

The Leader of Opposition and Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator from the state council, Ambadas Danve, shared the video of Lonikar's statement on social media in which the latter was purportedly criticising the farmers.

Lonikar, who hails from the Marathwada region, further said, “Those five-six carts sitting on the crushed stone… Babanrao Lonikar paid his mother’s salary. Prime Minister Modi gave his father Rs 6,000 for sowing. The money from the Ladki Bhahin Yojana came in the name of your mother, your sister and your wife. The clothes you wear are given by our government. The shoes or slippers on your feet are because of us. The basket in your hand is also because of us. You take our money and criticise us?”

Danve, who also comes from the Marathwada region, slammed Lonikar, saying, "This is the indigenous version of the British! This language is not good in a democracy, Babanrao, because... your clothes, shoes are because of the people. Your MLA status is because of the people... the diesel in your car is because of the people... your plane ticket is also because of the people...your leadership is because of the people...your place in the Assembly is also because of the people. Elections are coming. We will remember your statement.”

State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal sharply criticised Lonikar, "This is a very disgusting statement. The whole of Maharashtra knows how much butter Lonikar ate, how much ghee he ate, and what he did with it. If anyone is belittling the people and farmers in such a way, we will not tolerate it. Therefore, Lonikar should apologise for this, or the BJP should suspend him from the party. Otherwise, we will not allow him to travel in any village."

NCP(SP) leader Rohini Khadse also lashed out at Lonikar, saying that he should not be so arrogant, as the people will teach him a lesson.

