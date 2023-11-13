Completing LLM with 87% score Bengal’s first trans-woman advocate now wants to be a judge

Kolkata, Nov 13 After completing LLM., Master’s degree in law, with 87 per cent score this year, West Bengal’s first trans-woman advocate Megh Sayantan Basu wishes to become a judge in the long run.

“Initially, I would like to give up my career as an advocate with a lower court in Kolkata and appear for an entrance test for getting enrolled as a teacher of law in any reputed law college in the state. After pursuing my teaching career for some time I finally wish to become a judge,” Basu said in an interview with IANS.

She narrated how the date of her final examination for LLM coincided with the sudden demise of her mother, who had always been her pillar of strength and had supported Basu in her journey of transformation from a male to female and then in her path of getting established as a lawyer.

“I appeared for the examination with my mother’s body at home. After completing the examination I came back home and then completed her rituals as her daughter. My mother always insisted that I perform my duties towards my parents not as their biological son but as their daughter,” Basu said, recalling the tragic day she lost her mother.

After finishing her schooling from Jadavpur Vidyapith School in South Kolkata, Basu completed her LLB from South Kolkata Law College. Successfully completing her LLB degree she got enrolled as an advocate with a lower court in Kolkata and specialised in matrimonial suits.

Then she appeared for her LLM degree examination from Adamas University and finally came out with flying colours.

Asked why she is keen to take up a teaching job now and leave her career as a practicing advocate, Basu said that she struggled throughout life during her journey of transformation and she felt that the bias and humiliation heaped upon transgender persons were because of lack of awareness on related laws. “So as a teacher I would like to focus on these aspects, especially the existing laws that call for protection of the rights of trans-women or trans-men. At the same time, teaching will also help me in consolidating my knowledge on the subject, since learning is a never-ending and life-long process. This consolidation of knowledge will ultimately help me in achieving my final goal to be a judge,” Basu said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor