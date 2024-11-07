Comply with policy, or will take over hydro projects, Himachal govt tells SJVN

Shimla, Nov 7 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Thursday asked the state-run hydropower major SJVN Ltd, a joint venture between the Central government and the state government, that “if it is unwilling to comply with the state’s energy policy, the state is ready to take over three projects”.

At a meeting with Union Power Minister Manohar Lal here, the Chief Minister discussed several issues, including royalty to the state by the power companies that mandates 12 per cent for the first 12 years, 18 per cent for the subsequent 18 years and 30 per cent for the next 10 years in the power projects.

An official statement quoting Sukhu said private companies already comply with this policy and emphasised that central PSUs should also follow it as well.

The Chief Minister said the state government is ready to take over SJVN’s 210 MW Luhri Phase I, the 382 MW Sunni Project and the 66 MW Dhaulasidh hydropower projects.

He assured the government is willing to reimburse SJVN for the expenses incurred so far on these projects. He also pointed out that SJVN commenced construction on these projects without signing an implementation agreement.

He said the people of Himachal Pradesh should receive their rightful share of water resources. In response, the Union Minister directed SJVN officials to provide a final response by January 15, 2025.

The Chief Minister also sought the Union government’s assistance in securing the return of the 110 MW Shanan Project in Mandi district to the state from Punjab. He said Punjab’s lease period for the project has ended and urged the Union government to intervene to ensure the project’s transfer to Himachal Pradesh, along with all its assets.

Sukhu said the area of the Shanan Project was never part of the erstwhile Punjab. Therefore, the Punjab Re-organisation Act of 1966 does not apply.

In response, the Union Minister assured him that he would review the Act and take appropriate action accordingly.

The Chief Minister also urged the Union government to direct the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to release 13,066 million units of outstanding power arrears owed to Himachal Pradesh from November 1996 to October 2011.

He said despite a Supreme Court ruling in favour of the state, Himachal Pradesh has yet to receive its rightful share from the state stakeholders.

The Union Minister assured that he would convene a joint meeting of the stakeholders to work toward a consensus on this issue.

During the discussions, the Union minister directed officials to expedite the implementation of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in Himachal Pradesh, emphasising that it is crucial for the state to ensure smart metering and reduce power losses.

