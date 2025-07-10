Comprehensive plan needed to solve problems of Hinjewadi IT park residents: Maha CM

Mumbai, July 10 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday asked the Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pune Metropolitan Development Authority and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to prepare plan in a coordinated manner to solve all the problems including traffic jams, encroachments, flooding and drinking water Hinjewadi IT Park area of Pune.

He directed to submit a comprehensive plan to solve various problems and complete the works on time, and insisted that priority should be given to providing good services to the citizens through the available resources.

The Hinjewadi IT park accounts for annual software exports of Rs 1.05 lakh crore but currently hogging the headlines for civic issues faced by the IT units and residents.

He chaired a meeting to discuss issues in the Hinjewadi IT Park and to discuss measures, saying that thousands of IT engineers and citizens have been affected by the traffic jam in the Hinjewadi IT Park area. The congestion increases during the monsoon.

“Take immediate measures to get the pending works of roads, ring roads, flyovers, public transport, parking systems, and metro in these areas on track. If the road from Kaspatevasti to Hinjewadi Phase 3 is separated, the traffic congestion will be reduced, but all the roads should be made of cement concrete. The pending proposal of Mhalunge IT City should be approved immediately. Land should be acquired by taking the people's representatives into confidence by paying appropriate compensation for the widening of the roads,” he added.

He also instructed to make the work of the Hinjewadi elevated road six-lane and take a decision in this regard within 15 days.

He said that the concerned agencies should give priority to the widening of the roads from Surya Hospital to Maan, Mhalunge to Hinjewadi Phase I, Shani Mandir Wakad to Marunji, and Nande to Maan.

“A plan should be prepared for the Shivajinagar to Hinjewadi corridor. A public transport centre should be set up in the Wakad-Balewadi area, so that the passengers will be divided and the crowd will be controlled. So that the citizens will not come on the road due to the increase in crowd, the matter of the footpath should be taken up by both Municipal Corporations and put in place. He also gave instructions to work on land acquisition from Patilvasti to Balewadi Road within a month.”

“Study the rainwater for the next few years and plan for proper flow. Take action to lay drainage lines at appropriate places. The Divisional Commissioner to coordinate and hold meetings for all works,” said the Chief Minister.

