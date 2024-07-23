Comprehensive Union Budget aims to uplift poor, youth, farmers, 'Nari Shakti': Tripura CM

Agartala, July 23 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday termed the Union Budget 2024-25 an inclusive budget aimed at the comprehensive development and uplift of the poor, youth, farmers, and 'Nari Shakti'.

"I want to thank the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inclusive budget," Saha told the media.

Noting that the Budget has been made with a focus on infrastructure and skill development, he said that it has also given special emphasis on employment. "No one has ever heard of or seen such an inclusive budget before."

Saha said that this budget is a visionary and comprehensive document for the overall development of all classes of society.

"The Union Budget 2024-25 would be the guiding force for strengthening the foundation of a 5-trillion-dollar economy. This Budget would act as an effective catalyst in realising the dream of a developed India and will be a significant step towards achieving the vision of inclusive growth," he added.

The Chief Minister said that in the budget, Rs 3 lakh crore has been allocated for schemes that would benefit women and girls and for water supply, sewerage and solid waste management projects and services for 100 major cities. A sum of Rs 2.66 lakh crore has also been announced for rural development, encompassing rural infrastructure, and the establishment of more than 100 branches of Indian Post Payment Banks in the northeast region, he stated.

