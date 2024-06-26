Conditions congenial for arrival of monsoon in Himachal: Met office

Shimla, June 26 Conditions have become favourable for the advancement of the southwest monsoon in Himachal Pradesh in three to four days, the Met Department said here on Wednesday.

"Light to moderate precipitation associated with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to continue for the next 24 hours at few places in the state," the Met Department said in a statement.

The precipitation activity is likely to intensify on June 28 with fairly widespread to widespread precipitation in the state, it said.

The light to moderate intensity rain is likely at many places in low and mid hills till July 1.

"Isolated spells of heavy rainfall are very likely to occur in the districts of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur from June 28 to 30 with peak intensity between June 29 and 30," the Met Department said.

The wet spell is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms or lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 km per hour at isolated places in low and mid-hill areas, it said. The average minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be normal to below normal, it added.

Since agriculture is the main occupation of the people in Himachal Pradesh, providing direct employment to 69 per cent of its workforce, rains augur well for the state.

