Condolences on passing away of PM Modi's mother pour in from across political divide

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother "Heera Ba" breathed her last at an Ahmedabad hospital early Friday, political leaders from across party lines including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, JD-U's Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena's (UBT) Sanjay Raut expressed their condolences over the demise.

PM Modi's mother passed away at 100. Informing about her death, the PM posted a heartfelt tweet at daybreak that saw a cascade of messages pouring in from across the spectrum.

Heeraben Modi was admitted at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre on Wednesday after her health deteriorated. The news of her demise was announced by the hospital in a bulletin that said: "Hiraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 am during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital."

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over her passing away.

"The news of the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heera Ba is extremely sad. At this difficult time, I extend my deepest condolences and love to him and his family," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief at the demise and said that "the death of a mother is an unbearable and irreparable loss".

"Saddened by the passing away of Hira Ben, mother of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The death of a mother is an unbearable and irreparable loss. No one in the world can take the place of mother," Kumar tweeted.

"I pray to God to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family members to bear patience in this hour of grief," he added.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Sanjay Raut said, "There is no orphanhood like losing a mother's umbrella. The grief of losing a mother is great. The tragic death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's mother Hiraben has affected his family. May God rest the soul of Matoshree Hiraben. We share the grief of the Modi family."

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in a tweet said, "Narendra Bhai, I am deeply saddened to know about passing away of your mother. It's an irreparable loss of an irreplaceable person in life! Please accept my sincere condolences on her loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace."

Ghulam Nabi Azad was among the first few to express his condolences as he tweeted: "Saddened to hear the demise of Smt. Heeraben, mother of PM Narendra Modi ji. I know that words are of little solace at such times. However, my heartfelt condolences to Hon'ble Prime Minister. I also pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul."

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Received the sad news of the demise of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mother. May God give place to the departed pious soul at the holy feet and give courage to Narendra Modi ji and all his family members in these moments of pain. Om Shanti!"

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed heartfelt condolences to Narendra Modi on losing his beloved mother.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Heeraben Modi. My heartfelt condolences to Narendra Modi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family in this hour of grief," Kharge.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabusan Harichandan expressed profound grief and sadness over the passing away of Heeraben Modi, mother of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the early hours on Friday.

Governor Harichandan conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Prime Minister and members of the bereaved family.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

"The news of the demise of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben is sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members in this difficult time, may God give them strength and pray for the departed soul to rest in peace," Gehlot tweeted.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that mother's departure from life is like the collapse of the main pillar.

"Prime Minister received the sad news of maternal bereavement. Mother's departure from life is like the collapse of the main pillar. Such an action whose emptiness is always experienced. In this hour of grief, may God give courage to Narendra Modi and his family, and his mother a place at the feet of the almighty," Baghel said.

Congress leader P Chidambaram said that the passing away of a mother is an irreparable loss to the son.

"My heartfelt and sincere condolences to PM Modi on the passing away of his mother. Heeraben ji lived a full life, nearly completing 100 years. But the passing away of a mother is an irreparable loss to the son. May Hiraben ji's soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the loss of PM Modi's mother deeply saddens him and he has no words to describe how sorry he felt.

"Dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi, We all know the emotional bond you had with your beloved mother Hiraba. The grief of losing one's mother is too hard to bear for anyone. I am deeply saddened and no words can describe how sorry I am for your loss," he said.

"Sending my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences in this hour of grief. May you find peace & comfort in the memories you shared with your mom," Stalin added.

Samajwadi Party in a statement condoled the demise of the Prime Minister's mother.

"Death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, extremely sad! May God give the departed soul a place at his holy feet. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Heartfelt tribute!" SP said in a tweet.

Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal, "Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi Ji, beloved mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. There's nothing that can fill the void of losing one's mother. My thoughts & prayers are with Modi Ji & his family in this hour of grief."

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, "My deepest condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on the sad demise of his beloved mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi ji. May Gurusahab grant eternal peace to the departed soul & give strength to Modi ji and his family to bear this irreparable loss."

PM Modi who reached Gujarat this morning first paid tribute to his mother at her Raysan residence and then carried the bier with the mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites. PM Modi and his two brothers lit the pyre as they bid farewell to their mother for the last time.

( With inputs from ANI )

