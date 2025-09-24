Condolences pour in on demise of Kannada literary icon SL Bhyrappa

Bengaluru, Sep 24 Condolences are pouring in on the demise of Kannada literary icon S.L. Bhyrappa, who passed away on Wednesday in Bengaluru at a hospital after suffering cardiac arrest.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda stated, "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Dr S. L. Bhyrappa, the towering figure of Kannada literature, recipient of the Saraswati Samman and the Padma Bhushan.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated, "The news of the demise of senior Kannada litterateur S. L. Bhyrappa has brought sorrow. I pray for peace to his soul. With his intimate and appealing writing style, Bhyrappa earned a vast readership. His passing has left the literary world poorer. My condolences to his family and readers."

Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi, expressing grief over Bhyrappa’s demise, stated, "The passing of Dr S. L. Bhyrappa, the eminent writer, distinguished novelist, and Padma Bhushan awardee who brought the prestigious Saraswati Samman to Kannada literature, has caused deep sorrow."

Minister Joshi recalled that Bhyrappa, through extensive research and comprehensive study of history, created meaningful literature for the Kannada literary world. He noted that the writer shared his profound literary works, rooted in strong nationalist thought and deep critical insight, with the entire nation.

Bhyrappa’s novels and literary works have been translated into several languages, gaining widespread popularity, which stands as a testament to his immense talent. Expressing grief over Bhyrappa’s demise, Minister Joshi stated that the Kannada literary world has grown poorer with his loss and prayed that God grant strength to Bhyrappa’s family and admirers to bear this sorrow.

Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar stated, "It is deeply saddening that Dr S. L. Bhyrappa, one of Kannada’s greatest novelists, Padma Bhushan awardee, and the first to bring the prestigious Saraswati Samman award to Kannada literature, passed away today. I pray that God grants strength to his family members and admirers of literature to bear this grief. Om Shanti."

The Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, stated, "With the demise of renowned litterateur, Saraswati Samman and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr S. L. Bhyrappa, Kannada literature has lost a priceless gem. Through his novels, Bhyrappa enriched the tradition of Kannada literature, and not just in Kannada — his translated works earned him countless readers across many languages throughout India. I pray for eternal peace to his soul and for strength to his family and innumerable readers and admirers to bear this loss. Om Shanti."

Santeshivara Lingannaiah Bhyrappa, popularly known as S.L. Bhyrappa, was one of the most celebrated and influential novelists in modern Indian literature. Born in 1931 in Hassan district of Karnataka, he went on to become a towering figure in Kannada literature, known for his deep philosophical insights, historical perspectives, and bold exploration of social themes.

Over a literary career spanning more than six decades, Bhyrappa authored more than 25 novels, many of which have been translated into several Indian and foreign languages. His works, including 'Vamshavriksha', 'Parva', 'Tantu', 'Saartha', and 'Uttarakaanda', have not only captivated readers in Karnataka but also reached a global audience. His work 'Parva' has seen 17 publications.

His writing is noted for its research-based authenticity, vivid characters, and ability to provoke critical thought on issues ranging from morality, religion, and philosophy to the complexities of human relationships.

Bhyrappa was honoured with some of the nation’s highest literary and civilian awards, including the prestigious Saraswati Samman and the Padma Bhushan. His novel 'Vamshavriksha' was adapted into a National Award-winning film, further cementing his legacy in Indian cultural history.

What set Bhyrappa apart was his uncompromising narrative style and his fearless approach to subjects often considered sensitive or controversial. He carved a niche where literature, philosophy, and history intersected, making him a unique voice among contemporary Indian writers.

Admired by millions of readers and respected across the literary world, S.L. Bhyrappa remains an enduring symbol of Kannada’s literary pride. His passing in 2025 marked the end of an era, but his novels will continue to inspire and enrich readers across generations.

