Conduct immediate crop damage survey, provide compensation: Karnataka BJP to Siddaramaiah govt

Vijayapura, Oct 4 The Karnataka BJP urged the Congress-led state government on Saturday to conduct an immediate survey of crop damage and provide compensation to the affected farmers.

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly R. Ashoka made the statement after visiting areas affected by flood and damage to chickpea and sugarcane crops in Vijayapura district and demanded that the Congress-led government should immediately take up a crop damage survey and provide compensation to farmers of the state in distress.

Ashoka led the delegation comprising Legislative Council Opposition Chief Whip N. Ravikumar, and former BJP National General Secretary and Legislative Council member C.T. Ravi, BJP MPs Ramesh Jigajinagi and P.C. Gaddigoudar and others. They visited areas and farms affected by heavy rain and floods in the Bhima and Doni river regions to assess the situation and listen to farmers' grievances.

They expressed concern over the large-scale destruction of chickpea, sunflower, and sugarcane crops. They also inspected houses damaged by the rain and visited waterlogged homes to hear from affected families.

The delegation visited several villages, including Anjutgi, Agarkhed, Miragi, and Devanagav, to observe the flood situation. Ashoka was momentarily shocked to see the damage to crops caused by excessive rainfall and river flooding, which had inundated large areas of farmland.

He expressed concern over the vast destruction of chickpea, sunflower, and sugarcane crops due to the floodwaters.

Farmers expressed their pain, saying, "The rain had initially come well, so we expected good crops this season. We hoped our hardships would be relieved, but heavy rain and floods have thrown us into trouble again. No one has listened to our grievances. Please don't just come and leave - help us and convey our problems to the government."

In response, R. Ashoka reassured the farmers, saying, "This government is irresponsible. Even during such crises, they lack the courtesy to visit affected areas. But as the opposition, we will be your voice and push the government to act. We are with you; do not fear."

During the visits, many farmers submitted written statements detailing their losses and demands to the opposition leaders.

