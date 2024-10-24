Conferring classical language status on Pali has ignited spirit of joy, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 24 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the decision to confer Classical Language status on Pali has ignited a spirit of joy among those who believe in the thoughts of Bhagwan Buddha.

In a post on his X handle, the PM expressed gratitude to scholars and monks who took part in a conference on the subject in Colombo.

"Glad that the Indian Government’s decision of conferring Classical Language status on Pali has ignited a spirit of joy among those who believe in the thoughts of Bhagwan Buddha. Grateful to the scholars and monks from different nations who took part in this programme in Colombo," PM Modi said in the post.

Buddhist scholars and monks from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh participated in a programme in Colombo where they welcomed India’s recent decision to recognise Pali as a classical language.

The Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC), the cultural arm of the High Commission of India, organised the panel discussion on ‘Pali as a Classical Language’ in the Sri Lankan capital. Deputy High Commissioner of India, Dr Satyanjal Pandey graced the event with Ranjith Ariyaratne, Secretary of the Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, National Integration, Social Security, and Mass Media, Government of Sri Lanka, as the Chief Guest.

A media release from the High Commission said the speakers focused on the importance of Pali language particularly in the impartation of the teachings of Lord Buddha. The Sri Lankan scholars commended the milestone decision by the Government of India to recognise Pali as a classical language and praised this initiative, highlighting it as a reflection of India’s deep commitment to preserving and propagating Buddhist heritage and culture.

The panellists also pointed out that recognising Pali as a classical language by the Government of India will open up avenues for further collaborations for research in the language by the monastic and academic communities of India and Sri Lanka.

The event saw several monks and scholars in attendance, including from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Nepal.

Reinforcing the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at International Abhidhamma Divas on October 17, the discussions emphasised that granting Pali classical language status would help maintain the purity of Buddha’s message of peace, compassion, and human welfare, ensuring its transmission through generations.

The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi recently approved to confer the status of Classical Language to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali languages.

The Classical Languages serve as a custodian of India’s profound and ancient cultural heritage, embodying the essence of each community’s historical and cultural milestone. This recognition highlights Pali's literary importance and India's commitment to preserving its linguistic heritage.

