Confident of BJP-led NDA returning to power in Bihar: Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi, July 2 Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday voiced confidence about Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA alliance's return to power in Bihar, the poll-bound state where elections are scheduled later this year.

The Union Minister, in a special interaction with IANS, spoke about the BJP’s bright electoral prospects in Bihar while giving strong rebuttal to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s charges on ten years on Digital India mission.

A day ago, Kharge questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s Digital India mission over ‘unfulfilled promises and false claims’ to which Scindia gave a fierce counter with facts and figures.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, sharing his views on upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, voiced confidence that BJP-led NDA alliance will ride to power again in Bihar.

“The BJP and its alliance partners are intact, we will fight the elections unitedly and win it hands down,” Scindia told IANS.

He further said that the development and transformation of Bihar is one of the BJP’s top priorities and the next NDA government will ensure that all developmental promises see light of the day.

Emphasising the fact that growth and development remains the very backbone of BJP’s governance model, the Union Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown it through his governance in last eleven years and this will continue to the major thrust in Bihar as well.

“The way India has emerged as bright spot on the world stage, Bihar will tread the same path of development,” he said.

Stressing that the country is standing on the cusp of change, referring to India’s fast strides on various economic parameters, he said that Bihar too is ready and craving for this change.

And, that could be possible only under the BJP-led government, he added.

Notably, Bihar is headed for Assembly elections later this year. The state’s political landscape is already heating up with parties wooing the electorate with a multitude of poll promises. BJP-led NDA alliance and Mahagathbandhan are primarily the two prominent forces in upcoming elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor