Confident of coalition partners sticking with DMK for 2024 LS polls: TN Minister

Chennai, Jan 16 Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources Development, S Duraimurugan, on Tuesday said that the DMK was confident of all its coalition partners sticking with it for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

S Duraimurugan, who is also one of the senior-most leaders of the DMK, made this statement while interacting with media persons at his constituency Katpadi.

Duraimurugan who was a close associate of late DMK leader and Chief Minister, M Karunanidhi said that the party was an ideology-driven one and its cadres and leaders would abide by the decision taken by the top leadership.

When asked about the Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami’s statement that there were several power centres in the DMK, he said, “Palaniswami is the Leader of Opposition so what else can he say.”

The veteran leader also came down heavily on former Prime Minister, HD Deva Gowda for his statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the only person who could solve the Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Duraimurugan said that Deve Gowda and his son Kumaraswamy had no other options but to sing Modi’s praises. He also accused Deve Gowda of being against the interests of Tamil Nadu, including the days when he was the Prime Minister.

The senior leader also said that the DMK was ready to face the 2024 general elections even if they were held tomorrow.

He also challenged the BJP Tamil Nadu President, K Annamalai, to bring more corruption charges against DMK leaders and said that there was not an iota of truth in the allegations made by him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor