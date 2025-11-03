Confident of Mahagathbandhan's victory in Bihar Assembly elections, says Siddaramaiah

Mysuru, Nov 3 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the anti-incumbency wave and the BJP's "corrupt" and "misgoverned" administration are the key factors in the coming Bihar Assembly elections, and expressed confidence that the opposition Grand Alliance will secure victory this time.

Speaking to reporters at the Mysuru Airport, Siddaramiah, responding to questions about the Bihar election campaign, asserted: "If I am invited for the Bihar election campaign, I will certainly go. This time, I am confident that the Grand Alliance of opposition parties will win. The voters of Bihar will be urged to cast their votes in support of the alliance."

"The anti-incumbency wave in Bihar and the BJP’s corruption and maladministration will be the main issues. The NDA alliance in Bihar has even adopted the model of Karnataka’s guarantee schemes. In Karnataka, 1.24 crore women are receiving Rs 2,000 every month under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. So far, more than Rs 1 lakh crore has been spent on various guarantee schemes in the state."

"The current Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, has been forming alliances with several parties without any ideological commitment. Poverty has not been eradicated in Bihar. Therefore, the poor, backward classes, Dalits, and minorities are likely to vote in favour of the Congress," Siddaramaiah added.

Asked when he is leaving for Bihar for the election campaigning, he stated: "I have not got a call to go for the Bihar election campaign... if I get a call in this regard, I will go. According to me, the India bloc will emerge victorious. Firstly, anti-incumbency, secondly, the corruption of BJP leaders will be responsible for their defeat."

About his Bihar counterpart's announcement that women would be given Rs 10,000 if the NDA retains power, CM Siddaramaiah said that Rs 10,000 is a one-time offer and "we are giving Rs 2,000 every month to 1.25 lakh women in Karnataka. Till date, more than Rs 1 lakh crore is spent on guarantees".

"Nitish Kumar has been in the position of Chief Minister for many years; he does not have any ideology. He goes with the Congress, the BJP, Lalu Prasad Yadav... There is no ideological commitment in him. There is huge poverty in Bihar," he observed.

About the Rajyotsava awards, Siddaramaiah said: "This year, several achievers who have rendered selfless service in various fields have been honoured with the Kannada Rajyotsava Award. Without inviting applications, achievers from every district were identified and honoured, keeping in mind social justice and regional equality."

