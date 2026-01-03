Confidently tell people BJP has delivered development: Rajasthan CM to workers

Jaipur, Jan 3 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma urged party workers to actively engage with the public and confidently state that the government has delivered development and has nothing to hide.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the inaugural session of the BJP’s organisational workshop, said that if the performance of the previous government’s five years is compared impartially with the two years of the present government, the difference is clearly visible.

M Sharma emphasised that the present government has prioritised transparency, good governance, and development.

He said significant and visible work has been carried out in key sectors such as roads, electricity, water supply, education, healthcare, and employment.

Criticising the opposition, he said the Congress indulges only in rhetoric and the politics of confusion, whereas the BJP believes in delivering concrete results.

The workshop was also addressed by BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh, who, in his concluding address, advised party office bearers and workers to work in unity and coordination to strengthen the organisation.

As part of the workshop protocol, mobile phones of all participating office bearers and workers were deposited outside the venue.

A total of five sessions were held during the BJP’s organisational workshop, including the inaugural and concluding sessions.

The inaugural session was addressed by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and BJP State President Madan Rathore.

The second session was addressed by National Joint General Secretary (Organisation) Shiv Prakash, while two other sessions featured expert speakers.

The concluding session was addressed by BL Santosh.

