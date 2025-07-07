“Conflicts Around World May Lead to Third World War”: Nitin Gadkari Emphasises Dialogue on Wars at Global Level

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed deep concern over the ongoing conflicts across the world and said that the situation has become so grave that the tensions between the countries could potentially lead to a third world war soon. The Union Minister also highlighted that advancements in warfare technology have dramatically altered the "dimensions of war" and said that the current situation is a serious problem that demands urgent attention and discussion at the global level.

"There is an atmosphere of conflict around the world---between Israel and Iran, as well as the war between Russia and Ukraine. The situation is such that there is a possibility of a third world war anytime in the backdrop of these wars," said Nitin Gadkari while addressing a book launch event in Nagpur on Sunday. "Due to the increasing technology of war, the dimensions of war have changed, and the use of missiles and drones has increased in the war, due to which the relevance of tanks and other types of aircraft is decreasing. Amidst all this, it has become difficult to protect humanity. Missiles are often fired at civilian settlements," he said.

Adding further, he said, "This has created a serious problem, and all these issues need to be discussed at the global level. It would not be right to say this, but this path is slowly moving towards destruction." Earlier last week, US President Donald Trump welcomed Hamas's response to a US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal and called it "a positive spirit," saying a deal could be reached by next week, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The proposed 60-day ceasefire, already accepted by Israel, would see the release of 10 Israeli hostages eight alive and two deceased--on the first day in exchange for an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners. Israel would begin withdrawing from parts of northern Gaza, and both sides would then enter talks for a permanent ceasefire. Trump said that Iran had not agreed to inspections of its nuclear program or to stop uranium enrichment. He claimed Iran's nuclear capabilities had been set back permanently but admitted Tehran could resume at another site.

Efforts toward a truce accelerated after last month's 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran. Qatar relaunched indirect talks, and the new proposal is reported to contain stronger US guarantees to keep Israel at the negotiating table. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday condemned the latest large-scale Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine, reiterating his call for an "immediate and unconditional" ceasefire as a critical step towards achieving a "just, comprehensive and sustainable peace" in the region. In a post on X, the UN Chief stated that the attacks, which disrupted the power supply to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, underscored the ongoing risks to nuclear safety, prompting the urgency of halting hostilities in line with the UN Charter, international law, and relevant UN resolutions.