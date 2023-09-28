Confusion over, superstar Suresh Gopi to take over as Chairman of SRFT, Kolkata

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 28 The week-long confusion over whether Malayalam actor-politician Suresh Gopi, who was nominated as the new Chairman of the famed Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFT) in Kolkata, will take the post, blew over on Thursday as he said he will take up the new assignment.

Gopi, in a Facebook post, noted: "Thank you Prime Minister of India, Home Minister of India and my friend Mr Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister for Information & Broadcasting.

"Had the first call for the invitation and confirmation on the Chairmanship of the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute, Kolkata. I'm taking over charge with the assurance of the Minister that it is 100 per cent not an office of profit and not at all a salaried job and that I will still continue to carry all the liberties of a politician that I am in every front. So I will take charge as the Chairman as per instructions on the date and time suggested by the Central Information & Broadcasting Ministry. Wish me all the best, pray for me so that I add glitter to the name of the world-renowned Shakespeare of Indian films in the creative aspect."

The Kolkata-based institute provides higher and professional education and technical expertise in the art and technique of film-making and television production. Gopi last year completed a term as a nominated member in the Rajya Sabha. He started moving close to the BJP ever since he was invited by Prime Minister Modi for his swearing-in ceremony in 2014.

