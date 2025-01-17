Cong, AAP staring at defeat: BJP's Naqvi on their poll promises

New Delhi, Jan 17 As Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seek to galvanize people in their favour by promising poll sops like Rs 500 LPG cylinder, free bus travel for students, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that they are resorting to such measures because of their impending defeat in forthcoming Delhi Assembly poll.

Talking with IANS, Naqvi said, “Look, the time has come for the 'Jhasa Yatra' of the broom, which started from Jantar Mantar, to disappear. The band for their farewell has already been played. They know it, and that’s why we are seeing such big promises being made.”

"They are staring at defeat in Assembly polls," he said, taking a jab at both Congress and AAP.

Naqvi further emphasised that the BJP remains committed to bringing happiness and prosperity to the lives of Delhi’s residents through inclusive development.

“The BJP is dedicated to bringing joy to the people at the grassroots level. Our double-engine government is already working towards this goal with authenticity, and once our government is formed in Delhi, we will continue this work with even greater strength,” he stated.

The BJP leader also reacted to Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav’s recent comments on the Maha Kumbh mela.

“The entire country is welcoming the Maha Kumbh, but some people are raising doubts. These are the same people who try to undermine every good initiative. The Maha Kumbh is the world’s largest festival of faith, organised with complete hygiene, security, and facilities. It is an event unlike any other, whether social, religious, or economic. Crores of people will experience safety, comfort, and cleanliness. Those questioning it should go and take a dip in the Ganga during the Kumbh Mela. Maybe it will cure their negativity,” Naqvi remarked.

He further reacted to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s claim that conditions in West Bengal are better than those in Mumbai after Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident.

“If Mamata makes such claims, the truth will eventually come out. In Mumbai, police and agencies are taking necessary actions, and strict measures will be taken against anyone found guilty. However, it would be better if this matter is not politicised,” Naqvi concluded.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has sustained injuries after being attacked at his home by an unknown assailant. The actor confronted the intruder, who then repeatedly stabbed him during the scuffle. Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he underwent a surgery to remove a 2.5-inch piece of a knife from his spine. Doctors will decide today whether he should be moved to a normal ward, but Khan has been advised to rest for several days.

