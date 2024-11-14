Cong accuses BJP of misusing power in Vijaypur, Budhni bypolls; party hits back

Bhopal, Nov 14 Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari on Thursday hit out at the ruling BJP, accusing it of misusing power during the bypolls for the Budhni and Vijaypur Assembly seats that were conducted on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at Congress headquarters here in Bhopal on Thursday, Patwari alleged that tribals and Dalits were tortured in Vijaypur.

Jitu Patwari said that many tribal voters were barred from entering the polling booths to cast their votes.

Highlighting incidents of crimes against women, tribals and Dalits, including shooting two days before the bypoll in Vijaypur, the Congress leader claimed that the "state is suffering under mafia rule."

He criticised the BJP for betraying various sections of society, including youth, farmers, and women.

"If the BJP was contesting the bypolls in the name of development, then why were polling booths captured," Patwari asked.

Patwari also alleged that the police and administration in Vijaypur were working in favour of the BJP, with reports of threats and inducements to sway voters.

"Since the day bypolls were announced, around 100 complaints were filed with the Election Commission. However, the commission acted on the directions of the ruling BJP," Patwari added.

State BJP President V.D. Sharma termed the Congress leader’s allegations as "false" saying sensing defeat in bypolls, the Opposition was attempting to tarnish the state government's image.

"Congress sponsored goons opened fire at tribals in Vijaypur to tarnish the BJP government's image. Congress sensed its defeat in bypolls, which is why they started pressure politics," Sharma claimed.

In the November 2023 Assembly polls, the BJP had won Budhni, while the Congress bagged Vijaypur.

However, sitting MLAs, Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Budhni) and R Rawat (Vijaypur) resigned from the state Assembly, forcing the bypolls. The results would be announced on November 23.

