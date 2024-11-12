Cong and Shiv Sena struck common ground in Maha to foster brotherhood: Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, Nov 12 Senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Tuesday said that the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), despite their ideological differences, joined forces to foster the feeling of love and brotherhood among the state residents.

Congress leader’s remarks came in the backdrop of recent differences and dissent in the Maha Vikas Agadhi alliance over seat-sharing in the poll-bound state.

Speaking to IANS, the Congress leader admitted that the two are not natural allies but they struck common ground for the common good.

Dikshit emphasised that the coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (SP faction) is committed to the welfare of the state and strengthening communal harmony.

When asked about the decision to align with Thackeray, Dikshit voiced confidence in the alliance, stating, "It's a very good decision. Uddhav is a prominent leader in Maharashtra, and Shiv Sena has a significant influence there. People have raised questions, considering Shiv Sena's history and its differences from the traditional ideologies of Congress, but our goal is to build a secular, united India; there should be a brotherhood among all the people and all the communities."

"Those who are standing on the other side of the road also have to be brought to our side. Today, an association has been formed between Shiv Sena and us, so we have compromised some things for them, and they did the same for us," Dikshit stated.

He explained that, despite their different histories, both Congress and Shiv Sena are focused on bridging divides and fostering unity.

"Some may wonder if Shiv Sena has shifted towards Congress' secular values or Congress has moved to Shiv Sena's communal votes. Our response is that we are working together for the greater good of the country. This alliance is about mutual respect, and people appreciate that," Dikshit said.

In the Maharashtra elections, the ruling Mahayuti is pitted against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)in the upcoming 2024 Assembly election scheduled for November 20. Polling is slated to be held in a single phase on Nov 20, followed by the counting of votes on November 23.

