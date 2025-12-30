Cong announces candidates for K'taka MLC Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies

New Delhi/Bengaluru, Dec 30 The Congress party on Tuesday finalised the list of four candidates for the forthcoming elections to the Graduates’ and Teachers’ Constituencies of the Karnataka Legislative Council.

An official statement said that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the names.

Senior leaders Mohan Limbikai (West Graduates’), Shashi Hulikuntemutt (South-East Graduates’), Sharanappa Mattur (North-East Teachers’) and Puttanna (Bengaluru Teachers’), will be the candidates, according to a statement issued by the party's National General Secretary and Congress MP K.C. Venugopal.

The elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council are scheduled to be held in November 2026. Of the four seats, three are currently held by the BJP.

The Karnataka West Graduates’ Constituency covers districts -- Belagavi, Dharwad, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Gadag and Karwar. The seat is presently held by BJP leader S.V. Sankanura.

The Karnataka South-East Graduates’ Constituency covers Kolar and Bengaluru Rural districts. The electorate comprises graduates of recognised universities. The seat is represented by BJP leader Chidanand M. Gowda.

The North-East Teachers’ Constituency includes Ballari, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayanagar and Yadgir districts. The seat is held by senior BJP leader Shashil G. Namoshi.

The Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency covers Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, BBMP North, South and Central zones, and the Ramanagara region, and is held by senior Congress leader Puttanna.

The Karnataka Legislative Council has a total strength of 75 members, of which 64 are elected, and 11 are nominated. The Congress has 37 members and also enjoys the support of one Independent member. The opposition NDA has 37 members, with the BJP holding 30 seats and the JD(S) seven seats.

The BJP is yet to announce its candidates.

The Karnataka Legislative Council is the Upper House of the state legislature of Karnataka.

Karnataka is one of the six Indian states with a bicameral legislature. The Legislative Assembly is the Lower House. The Karnataka Legislative Council is a permanent body with one-third of its members retiring every two years. Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) serve six-year terms.

Of the 75 members of the Council, 25 are elected by local authorities such as municipalities and corporations, and 25 are chosen by the Legislative Assembly members. The remaining 25 are elected by graduates' constituencies (seven), teachers' constituencies (seven), and 11 members are nominated.

