Cong appoints new leadership in OBC department to strengthen outreach

New Delhi, Dec 1 In a significant move to bolster its organisational structure and enhance representation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has announced the appointment of new Vice Chairpersons, National Coordinators, and Joint Coordinators for its OBC Department.

The decision, approved by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, takes immediate effect, as outlined in a press release issued by AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal.

The appointments come at a time when the Indian National Congress is intensifying efforts to connect with marginalised communities ahead of upcoming elections and policy debates.

The OBC Department plays a crucial role in advocating for social justice, reservation policies, and empowerment initiatives for backward classes, which constitute a substantial portion of India's population.

This restructuring is seen as part of the party's broader strategy to rebuild its grassroots network and address issues like caste-based discrimination, education, and employment opportunities.

Leading the team are three Vice Chairpersons; Om Prakash Mahto, Kanwardeep Saini, and Inderjit Singh.

These senior figures are expected to guide the department's policy formulation and coordination with state units.

The bulk of the appointments are in the National Coordinators' cadre, with 60 individuals named to handle nationwide responsibilities.

Notable among them are Ambati Rama Krishna, Dr. Duvvada Jeeviteswararao, Gowd Kiran Kumar, and others representing diverse regions, including Jivanbhai Karubhai Kumbharvadiya from Gujarat, Adv. Ambika Yadav, and Raj Kamal Rao.

The list extends to professionals like Dr Arunesh Kumar, Ravi Malik, and Dr Abhishek Yadav, bringing expertise in law, medicine, and community leadership.

From Rajasthan, names like Dungar Ram Gedar and Jagdish Chander Jangid highlight regional balance.

Tamil Nadu's Aathilingaperumal Dhason and Elumalai Mohan Yadav, along with Uttar Pradesh's Kanhaiya Lal Chauhan and Manoj Singh Patel, underscore the party's focus on southern and northern states.

Additionally, six Joint Coordinators have been appointed; Dr. G Murali Mohan Yadav, Dr. Rameshwar Chakradhari, Ashiesh Kumar, Pankaj Lodha, Asrar Niyazi, and Sandeep Pal Dhangar.

They will assist in operational tasks, ensuring seamless implementation of programmes.

K.C. Venugopal emphasised the importance of these roles in the press release, stating that the new team will work towards amplifying OBC voices within the party and nationally.

Political analysts view this as a step to counter rivals like the BJP, which has been aggressive in OBC mobilisation.

With these 69 appointments, Congress aims to foster inclusivity and drive campaigns on affirmative action. Party insiders suggest more such announcements may follow to rejuvenate other departments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor