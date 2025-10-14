Cong backs Sharjeel Imam's bid to contest Bihar polls, says many with charges contested before

New Delhi, Oct 14 Congress leader Udit Raj has come out in support of jailed activist Sharjeel Imam, who sought an interim bail to contest the Bihar Assembly elections. Udit Raj said that contesting elections despite facing criminal charges is not without precedent in Bihar politics.

Imam, currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, has approached a court seeking permission to campaign and file his nomination from the Bahadurganj constituency in Kishanganj district.

Backing Imam's decision, Udit Raj stated, "Many criminals have contested in Bihar. They face charges, sedition charges, all kinds of cases. He can also contest. There is nothing new in this," said Raj.

Sharjeel Imam, a former student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), is facing multiple charges, including sedition and sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He has been in custody for over three years. Despite this, his legal counsel has filed for interim bail, citing his constitutional right to contest elections.

Meanwhile, the AIMIM’s decision to contest independently after failing to form a third-front alliance has further complicated the electoral landscape in Bihar. Udit Raj also commented on AIMIM’s role, saying, "Wherever elections are held, this party appears, gives religious speeches, and polarisation happens. The benefit goes to the BJP."

The AIMIM has declared its intent to contest around 100 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, signaling a more aggressive electoral push.

Highlighting growing dissatisfaction within Bihar’s Muslim community, Bihar AIMIM president Akhtarul Iman said, “RJD functions as the BJP’s B-team in Bihar. We approached RJD seeking an alliance to represent Bihar’s 18 per cent Muslim population and requested just six seats, but they refused. There is an anger in the community, and the Mahagathbandhan may face repercussions in the elections.”

Polling in Bihar will be held on November 6 and 11, and results will be declared on November 14.

