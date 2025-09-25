Cong begins moves to strengthen bridges with NSS as Left gets an edge

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 25 The Congress in Kerala has launched a fresh bid to reconnect with the Nair Service Society (NSS), signaling its concern over the community organisation’s growing proximity to the ruling CPI(M).

The outreach plan comes at a politically-sensitive moment, with the NSS openly appreciating the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s revised stance on the Sabarimala issue and even extending support to Chief Minister Vijayan.

NSS is the social wing of the powerful Nair community and over the years it aligned with the Congress when it had its own political outfit the National Democratic Party, which eventually folded up in 1996.

After that the NSS took the tactical position of maintaining an equidistant political stand from the traditional political fronts – the CPI(M)-led Left and the Congress-led UDF.

That is why, NSS' recent appreciation of the Vijayan government by its general secretary Sukumaran Nair, came as a jolt to the Congress-led UDF, after he criticized both the UDF and the BJP.

Following this, the top state Congress leadership went into a huddle and is likely to depute AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal and veteran Legislator Ramesh Chennithala to try to reconnect with the NSS.

On Thursday, senior Congress Legislator Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, while putting on a brave face, said the NSS' stand has always been consistent.

“They have always stood for maintaining the culture of the famed Sabarimala temple and with Vijayan speaking on the same lines, it has been welcomed by the NSS General Secretary and hence there is no reason for the Congress to feel jittery as the party has never had any differences of opinion with them,” said Radhakrishnan.

Looking ahead, the stakes could be even higher in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections.

If the NSS remains aligned with the Left, the Congress risks losing not just a critical slice of the Nair vote but also the symbolic backing of a socio-cultural organisation that has historically influenced Kerala’s political mood.

With the local body polls likely to be held shortly, the duo of Venugopal and Chennithala appear to have their job cut out for them.

