Cong calls Pahalgam attack 'intelligence failure,' accuses BJP of spreading hatred

New Delhi, April 24 The Congress pm Thursday sharply criticised the Centre over the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, calling it a "major intelligence failure" and accusing the BJP of exploiting the tragedy for political gain by spreading hatred through official party channels.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir expressed serious concern over the growing number of terror incidents in J&K.

Speaking to IANS, Mir said: "It’s evident that J&K is still a troubled region. Despite the government's claims of restoring peace over the past six to seven years, we continue to witness attacks in Rajouri, Reasi, Kathua, and now Pahalgam."

Highlighting the strategic importance and year-round security presence in Pahalgam, especially due to the annual Amarnath Yatra, Mir questioned how such a brazen attack could have taken place.

“Pahalgam is one of the most heavily guarded regions. It sees constant movement of VVIPs, senior officials, and security forces. The presence of the army, CRPF, and J&K Police’s high-sensitivity units makes it shocking that terrorists could operate so freely. It is a major intelligence failure," he added.

He emphasised the need for a broader security approach that includes the periphery of tourist zones such as Betaab Valley, Aru Valley, Chandanwari, and Baisaran.

“These are places where families go to enjoy the snow even till July. Why was there no additional security arrangement, especially during peak tourist season?" Mir asked.

He added that while the Central government has announced steps in response to the attack, the effectiveness of these measures remains to be seen.

“The Indian government must ensure that every city, every tourist destination, and every citizen feels safe. There needs to be a deeper discussion on the overall security strategy,” he added.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera also weighed in, calling the incident a clear security lapse.

“Pahalgam is protected by a three-tier security system. Despite that, this horrific attack occurred. Since it is a Union Territory, the responsibility lies directly with the Union Home Minister,” he said.

Khera also acknowledged the courage of locals, particularly a pony ride operator who lost his life while trying to protect tourists.

He criticised the BJP’s response to the tragedy, saying: "We condemn the way the BJP’s official handles as they are using this tragic incident to spread communal hatred and reap political mileage."

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar echoed similar sentiments, urging citizens to remain calm and united.

"This attack happened in a sensitive area that required a strong military deployment. The responsibility lies with the Prime Minister and the Home Ministry to ensure national security," she said.

"I feel deep sorrow for the victims and their families, and I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. The Congress party stands committed to supporting efforts for peace and security at all levels," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor