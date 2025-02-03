Cong calls Prayagraj Kumbh stampede ‘biggest tragedy of the century'

New Delhi, Feb 3 Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Monday described the tragic stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj as the "biggest tragedy of this century."

Speaking to media outside the Parliament, Tiwari demanded answers from the government and questioned the lack of transparency regarding the identities of the deceased and the failure to release the list of victims.

Tiwari expressed his anger at the government's 'indifference', stating, "We are seeing families who are coming to us crying, yet there’s no official release of the names or photos of the victims. Have we become so desensitized that we can’t even talk about the stampede and the deceased in Parliament?"

He further accused the government of attempting to suppress the tragedy by hiding the death toll and preventing a full investigation.

“This is the most devastating event of our time, yet the largest institution in the country remains silent. If no voice is raised in Parliament, does the government want to cover it up? It’s clear that they are deliberately concealing the number of victims, hiding their identities, and trying to suppress this tragedy so the public can move on. We will keep fighting for justice, and we won’t stop until the truth is revealed,” he concluded.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav also made sensational and startling charges over the Maha Kumbh stampede, claiming that the real number of deaths far exceed the official figures of 30 deaths.

He claimed that thousands of people were killed in the stampede that took place during the Amrit Snan on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya and accused Yogi Adityanath government of deliberate attempts to gloss over the crisis.

Speaking to media persons outside the Parliament, the SP lawmaker levelled many serious charges at the state government and claimed that many dead bodies were buried on the banks while others flown into the river Ganga and it was done to hide the real number of deaths.

The actual death toll is much higher than reported, he stated while citing first-hand account of many eyewitnesses.

"Maha Kumbh mein hazaron log mare gaye, kuch Ganga mein baha diye gaye aur kuch daba diye gaye (Thousands of lives were lost, many of the dead bodies were submerged in the river while others were buried on the banks)," he claimed, disputing the official death toll of 30.

