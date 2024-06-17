Cong can't question as EVMs were brought during UPA regime: Lakshman Singh

Bhopal, June 17 Former MLA and Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh's brother Lakshman Singh on Monday said the party's top leadership should not question the authenticity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

He said that the Congress leadership should instead focus on strengthening the party for the next elections.

Lakshman Singh went on to say that the EVMs were brought into the electoral system when Congress top brass Sonia Gandhi was the Chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

"We should not question EVMs because Elon Musk raised a doubt on it. We do not need his (Elon Musk) views on EVMs as we are capable of running our country. Unnecessary remarks (by politicians) should not be made because someone made a comment on EVMs," Singh added.

Meanwhile, he advised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to work to strengthen the organisation so that the grand old party is able to win the elections in the next five years.

Responding to Kharge's comment that PM Modi-led NDA government may fall as it lacks majority, Singh said, "Kharge (Mallikarjun) is a senior leader, he should refrain from making such comment."

Speaking about the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress, Singh said there was a need for change in leadership.

"State committees should be reshuffled to revive the party’s position,” he said.

