Cong centenary session celebrations: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge arrive in Belagavi

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 26 Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge arrived here to take part in the two-day centenary celebrations of the 1924 Indian National Congress session.

State Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar welcomed Kharge and Rahul Gandhi at the Belagavi airport.

He also presented both leaders with badges for the AICC centenary session.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah welcomed them by handing over the party flag and bouquets. K.C. Venugopal, the National General Secretary and Congress MP and other dignitaries were present.

As part of the centenary celebrations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah officially inaugurated the SARAS Fair, Khadi Utsav, and Exhibition-cum-Sale at Sardar High School Grounds in Belagavi on Thursday.

He inaugurated the 'Asmita Trade Fair-2024' a massive exhibition and sale of self-help group women's products and Khadi goods.

The SARAS Fair and Khadi Utsav, organised in collaboration with the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood, Karnataka State Rural Livelihood Campaign, Karnataka State Khadi and Village Industries Board, Department of Industries and Commerce, District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, and City Corporation, will be held from December 26 to January 4.

Women from self-help groups (SHGs) across all districts of Karnataka have participated in the SARAS fair, showcasing key products from their respective regions. A total of 150 stalls have been set up, including 10 food stalls and 50 stalls dedicated to Khadi products.

The fair is open to the public with free entry, and the exhibition will be accessible daily from 10.30 a.m. to 9.30 p.m.

Various cultural programmes will be held every evening from 6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. As announced in the 2024-25 state budget, 50 'Akka Cafes are being implemented statewide with a uniform design. The programme aims to support the livelihood of approximately 1,200 women from SHGs. As part of this initiative, the food court at the fairgrounds has been attractively set up under the "Akka Cafe" theme, adding a unique charm to the event.

