Cong chief Kharge extends warm greetings to fellow citizens on Christmas

New Delhi, Dec 25 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday extended warm greetings on the occasion of Christmas, saying that the sacred festival inspires people to uphold timeless values of love, compassion, forgiveness, peace and unity.

In a message shared on the social media platform X, Kharge said, “On the joyous occasion of Christmas, I extend my warm greetings to all fellow citizens. This sacred festival, marking the birth of Jesus Christ, inspires us to uphold the timeless values of love, compassion, forgiveness, peace, and unity."

He further expressed hope that the festive occasion would strengthen the collective resolve to build a more humane and harmonious society.

“May this blessed occasion strengthen our collective resolve to build a more humane and harmonious society and bring renewed hope, happiness, and prosperity to all. Merry Christmas,” the Congress President added.

The Indian National Congress also conveyed its wishes through a post on X, extending greetings to people across the country.

“May this festive season bring peace, good health, and lasting happiness to every home. May love and unity bring us together towards a brighter and more compassionate future. The Congress family wishes everyone a Merry Christmas,” the party said.

Christmas marks the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ and is observed every year on December 25. Celebrated across the world, the festival is associated with themes of hope, peace, forgiveness and love, and holds deep religious significance for Christians. Over the years, it has also evolved into a cultural celebration that transcends religious boundaries.

Christmas reflects a blend of Christian beliefs and ancient winter traditions. While Christians celebrate December 25 as the birth of Jesus Christ, whom they believe to be the Son of God, the Bible does not specify the exact date of his birth. Early Christians selected this date to coincide with existing winter festivals that were already widely observed.

In ancient Rome, festivals such as Saturnalia were celebrated in late December around the winter solstice, a period marked by feasting, gift-giving and joyful gatherings as days began to grow longer. Similarly, various European cultures observed festivals celebrating the return of light during the darkest time of the year. Over time, Christian leaders adopted and reinterpreted these traditions as Christianity spread.

Today, Christmas is celebrated not only as a religious occasion but also as a cultural festival that promotes values of love, peace, generosity and togetherness across communities worldwide.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor