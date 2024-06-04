Cong chief Kharge’s son-in-law Radhakrishna leading in Kalaburagi

Bengaluru, June 4 AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge’s son-in-law Radhakrishna is leading in Kalaburagi Parliamentary constituency with 13,374 votes against BJP’s sitting MP Umesh Jadhav.

Radhakrishna polled 3,83,184 votes and Umesh Jadhav polled 3,69,810 votes.

Securing a win in Kalaburagi Lok Sabha seat is prestigious for the Congress as it is the native place of Kharge.

Umesh Jadhav is known as a giant killer as he had defeated Kharge in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

