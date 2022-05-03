Cong condemns decision of re-exam after PSI recruitment scam

After the scam in the PSI examination, Congress condemned the decision of re-examination for the PSI positions. District Congress president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor said, “Divya Hagaragi, the main accused and leader of BJP, is arrested in the PSI recruitment scam. So far, any examination hall invigilators or and other related departmental officers are not subject to interrogation. A case is not registered and none of the staff is arrested.”

“The state government has decided to cancel old recruitment and conduct re-examination. By ordering the cancellation of recruitment at the investigation stage, the BJP government has accepted that the scam has indeed taken place" Ashok said in the press conference.

“The chief minister should clarify the basis on which the government has taken decision to conduct re-examination. If the same is proved through CID investigation, then the same report needs to be released" he added.

“Is the decision of conducting re-examination is for providing justice to honest candidates or covering up the scam? The truth in the statement given by Divya Hagaragi has to be made public. There is a suspicion that home department is teaching lesson to those who are involved in the scam" he said.

“The state government is involved in corruption at all levels and in all departments. Though the president of state contractors’ association accused that 40% commission demand is kept by the government departments, no action was taken. The investigation of this scam needs to be done under the supervision of high court judges" Ashok said.

“During the interrogation of Darshan Gowda, it has come to light that brother of an influential minister is involved in the scam. That is why his inquiry is stopped and he is released. If we observe the silence of union government on these many scams it is clear that the prime minister’s office itself is encouraging corrupt system,” he said.

Kushal Shetty, chief secretary district Congress, Bipin Chandra Pal and Bhaskar Rao Kidiyoor, spokesperson of district Congress were also present at the conference.



