Cong criticises PM Modi for his 'remote control' jibe at Kharge

New Delhi, Nov 8 The Congress on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge is "controlled by a remote".

The Congress said the remark is an insult to the son of the soil, adding this is not a loose political statement but a concentrated attack on all those who come from oppressed backgrounds.

The sharp reaction from Congress came after the Prime Minister during a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh said that the Congress President is controlled by a remote.

In a post on 'X', Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said: "Prime Minister Modi has insulted a son of the soil. This is not a loose political statement, it is a concerted attack on all those who come from oppressed backgrounds but aim to succeed in public life."

"In reality, Prime Minister Modi cannot digest that unlike his party’s fake claims of social justice, it is only the Congress that is capable of democratically throwing up such towering leaders," he added.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said: "Kharge's political journey spanning 6 decades is unprecedented in Indian history and continues to serve as an inspiration to millions."

His remarks came after the Prime Minister while addressing a public meeting in Damoh said that the people need to be beware of the party that snatches money which belongs to the poor.

"The Congress president is controlled by a remote. He can't do much. When the remote works, he abuses Sanatan (Dharma). Yesterday, when the remote was not working, he spoke about Pandavas and said there are five Pandavas in BJP. We are proud that we are walking on the path laid by the Pandavas," he said.

Polling for 230-member Madhya Pradesh is scheduled on November 17 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

