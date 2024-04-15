Cong decision to replace Prabodh Tirkey in Talsara Assembly segment shocks former Hockey India captain

Bhubaneswar, April 15 The Congress party’s surprise move to replace its candidate in the Talsara Assembly segment in Sundargarh has brought tears to the eyes of former Hockey India Captain Prabodh Tirkey.

The veteran player had earlier been named as the nominee for the Talsara Assembly seat by the party in its first candidates’ list released on April 2.

The party has now fielded Devendra Bhitaria from the Talsara seat in place of him.

The news came as a shock for Tirkey who was busy in election campaigning in the constituency on Sunday evening.

While speaking to media persons, Tirkey said he had no idea why the party replaced him with a new candidate.

“I still don’t know why my ticket was cancelled by the party. I was campaigning when I came to know about the decision in the evening. If they were not interested then why did they give me the ticket in the first place. The cancellation of the candidature will affect my dignity and life,” said a teary-eyed Tirkey.

He further stated that the people were happy with his candidature and the party could have performed very well in the constituency.

“It is unfortunate that the party high command failed to gauge the people’s mood in the constituency,” he said.

Tirkey also told media persons that he will soon hold discussions with Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Sarat Pattanaik and the party’s Odisha incharge Ajoy Kumar to learn the reason behind the cancellation of his ticket.

The party is yet to release any formal statement regarding the issue.

This apart, the Congress has fielded Upendra Pradhan in place of Surada Pradhan for the Baliguda seat in Kandhamal District while Chiranjeevi Bisoyi was replaced by Bipin Bihari Swain in Kabisuryanagar constituency in Ganjam District.

