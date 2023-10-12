Cong demands caste census to provide justice for poor, BJP running away: Priyanka in MP

Bhopal, Oct 12 Amid the growing heat of caste politics in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the Modi-led central government was running away from the ‘caste census’.

Addressing a poll rally in the tribal dominated Mandla, Priyanka Gandhi said the Congress has demanded caste census to provide justice to the people from backward and poor communities.

“The BJP is running away from the caste census which shows they do not want to give rights to the people of Backward and ST/SC people. Whereas, the Congress isdemanding the caste census to provide justice for the people,” she added.

She hit out at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over distributing slippers and umbrellas to the tribal people ahead of the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. She said, “Can you imagine a person who was the CM of Madhya Pradesh for more than 18 years, distributing slippers and umbrellas to the tribal people when the elections are very close. What has he been doing for the last 18 years?”

Pointing to corruption in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress leader said that in the last 225 weeks of the BJP, more than 250 scams were broken out.

Priyanka Gandhi also mentioned about the atrocities on tribals and women, saying 1.5 lakh women are missing in Madhya Pradesh, whereas 17 women are being raped per day in the state.

She announced that if the Congress forms the government in Madhya Pradesh, it would give Rs 4000 per quintal for Tendu Patta like in Chhattisgarh. “I would appeal to all of you to change the corrupt BJP government and bring the Congress into power, which works for the poor people,” she added.

