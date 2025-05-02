Cong did nothing for caste census when in power: Chhattisgarh Dy CM

Chhattisgarh, May 2 Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao on Friday slammed the Congress for trying to claim credit for the caste census, accusing the party of having done nothing to support it while in power.

The statement comes amid a heated political debate following the Centre's recent announcement to include caste enumeration in the upcoming general census. Both the ruling BJP and the Opposition parties like the Congress have rushed to position themselves as champions of the move.

Speaking to IANS, Arun Sao said, “The BJP does not work for credit. We take decisions in the interest of the nation and the people. The Congress is now trying to claim credit, but before doing so, they must answer what they have done for the Backward Classes from 1951 until today — whether in power at the Centre or in the states.”

He accused the Congress of exploiting Backward Classes for votes without taking concrete steps for their welfare.

“They kept luring Backward Classes with promises, but when in power, they did nothing regarding the caste census. In fact, they repeatedly opposed it. Now, they’re suddenly demanding credit for it. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s revolutionary decision to move forward with the caste census,” he professed.

Arun Sao further reacted on the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the life of a businessman from Chhattisgarh.

"In the terrorist incident at Pahalgam, our state’s young businessman Dinesh Mirania lost his life. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by this sudden tragedy. At such a time, the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stands firmly with the bereaved family. The decision to provide Rs 20 lakh in assistance reflects the sensitivity of the government, the Chief Minister, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at giving the family some stability and strength during this painful period,” he said.

Dinesh Mirania, a Raipur-based businessman, was celebrating his wedding anniversary with his family in Kashmir’s Pahalgam when the tragic incident occurred. He was killed in front of his wife and two children during the attack.

The terror strike at Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam area, took place on April 22 and resulted in the deaths of at least 26 people, with several others injured.

