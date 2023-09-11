Cong discusses ticket distribution, campaign & social media strategies for Raj poll

Jaipur, Sep 11 Ticket distribution, campaign strategies, social media and countering BJP propaganda were a few of the topics that remained on the focus of the main Congress core committee meeting here.

The meeting was held on Sunday at the party's state office and also focused on the roadmap for the Assembly polls.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, state in-charge S.S. Randhawa, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Speaker C.P. Joshi, state president Govind Singh Dotasra, disaster minister Govind Ram Meghwal among others.

“Discussions were held on tickets, and seats were reviewed where candidates are almost final. Also discussions were held to ensure rebels don’t damage the show," said party sources.

Venugopal had plans to leave for Delhi at 10 p.m. Sunday, but had to cancel his travel as the meeting lasted longer than the scheduled time for 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., said sources.

