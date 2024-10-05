Cong disrespected Selja, BJP victory in Haryana sure: Pradeep Bhandari

New Delhi, Oct 5 BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claimed on Saturday that Congress MP Kumari Selja's recent interviews reveal that she was disappointed because her party insulted her for being a Dalit.

"Kumari Selja's interview indicates that she is unhappy with her party. She is disappointed that the Congress party has disrespected her for being a Dalit and her concerns regarding tickets were ignored," said the BJP National Spokesperson.

He further added that the way the Congress party has insulted Dalits can be seen in the initial trends and feedback from the ground, indicating that the BJP is set to form the government in Haryana for the third time.

As the polling began in Haryana for 90 Assembly constituencies Congress MP Kumari Selja cast her vote at a polling booth in Hisar.

Speaking to media persons after casting her vote Kumari Selja said, "Today's fight will change the fate of Haryana. Although this is a one-sided contest...BJP is ready to welcome me because they are already very weak."

"They will do anything to have strong leaders with them...We will win all 90 seats," she added.

Earlier the Congress MP remarked that to decide the CM candidate was the duty of the high command but she can’t be ignored as she was a senior leader and a deserving candidate for the top job.

Over two crore voters in Haryana will decide the fate of the state for the next five years in today's Assembly elections. The election is also significant due to the impact of farmer protests and wrestler protests on the political landscape.

Polling in Haryana that began at 7 A.M. will continue until 6 P.M. and the result of the Assembly elections will be declared on October 8.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor