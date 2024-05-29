Cong distances itself from Aiyar’s ‘alleged attack' quip, affirms 1962 Chinese incursion was 'real'

New Delhi, May 29 The Congress has once again disassociated itself from the controversial statements made by veteran party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, in which he said that the Chinese "allegedly invaded" India in 1962.

However, following a backlash, Aiyar also apologised for his remarks.

As the final phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections approaches on June 1, Aiyar's statement has resurfaced, drawing renewed scrutiny.

In the midst of this, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took to his X handle and stated that Aiyar has unconditionally apologised for his "alleged attack" comment. He said that "allowances must be made for his age."

Ramesh also clarified that the Congress has distanced itself from Aiyar's "original phraseology."

Addressing the issue, Jairam Ramesh emphasised that the Chinese incursion into India on October 20, 1962, was "indeed real."

He also pointed to the Chinese intrusion in Ladakh in May 2020, which led to the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and a disruption of the status quo.

He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for publically giving a clean chit to the Chinese on June 19, 2020, claiming it weakened India's negotiating position and left around 2,000 sq km of territory, including areas in Depsang and Demchok, beyond the reach of Indian soldiers.

Aiyar made the contentious remarks during the launch of the book 'Nehru's First Recruits'. In a video from the launch event, he is heard saying that the Chinese "allegedly invaded" India in October 1962.

Even though Aiyar has apologised for his controversial statement, it has landed the party and the Gandhi family in trouble as questions are being raised on the senior leader’s comments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor