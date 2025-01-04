Cong, DMK vie for Erode East Assembly seat vacated by death of MLA Elangovan

Chennai, Jan 4 The Erode East Assembly constituency is becoming a point of contention for the INDIA bloc partners in Tamil Nadu — the DMK and the Indian National Congress (INC).

The Erode East Assembly seat fell vacant following the death of sitting MLA and senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan, who passed away in a Chennai hospital on December 14, 2024, after a brief illness.

Following Elangovan’s demise and the notification by Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu declaring the seat vacant, political parties have begun discussions about the next candidate.

Traditionally, the Congress has contested and won from the Erode East constituency.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, Thirumagan Evera, the son of EVKS Elangovan, contested from Erode East on a Congress ticket and emerged victorious.

However, he tragically passed away on January 4, 2023, due to a sudden cardiac arrest.

After his death, the INDIA bloc fielded his father, EVKS Elangovan, a former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president, who won the seat.

Unfortunately, Elangovan also passed away on December 14, 2024, necessitating fresh elections.

During a recent visit to Erode, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was reportedly informed by local DMK leaders that, after the passing of EVKS Elangovan, the Congress lacks a leader of sufficient stature to contest from Erode East.

They argued that the DMK should take over the seat.

However, on Friday, Tamil Nadu Congress president K. Selvaperunthagai publicly announced that the Congress would field a candidate for the Erode East Assembly seat.

This statement was not well-received by DMK cadres and local leaders.

P.M. Gnapathy Sundaran, Director of the Erode-based think tank, Centre for Development and Electoral Studies, stated that the DMK would be better suited to contest the seat, given the Congress’ lack of grassroots strength in the region.

Speaking to IANS, he said, “The Congress does not have grassroots strength in Erode East and has always relied on the DMK. However, EVKS Elangovan was a prominent leader who brought credibility to the Congress. With no member of the EVKS family contesting, it would be better for the DMK to take over the seat.”

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly set to commence on January 6, the Erode East Assembly seat issue is expected to be raised by the Opposition AIADMK and BJP to create discord among DMK and Congress cadres.

