Cong exists only under one family’s control: BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal

New Delhi, June 24 On the eve of the anniversary of the Emergency, BJP MP from Bihar, Sanjay Jaiswal, launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of having abandoned its accountability to the people.

Speaking on Tuesday, Jaiswal claimed that the Congress now operates solely under the direction of a single family, and no longer upholds democratic values or transparency in its functioning

“All Congress leaders apologise individually, but the issue is that Congress is no longer just a party. It was created to run under one family, and it has now become an organisation that exists only under that family’s control,” Jaiswal said.

Taking a direct swipe at the party leadership, he added, “Whatever the family commands, Congress follows. They are no longer accountable to the people of this country. When Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi took just a second to tear up a cabinet-approved ordinance, so what is Kharge ji’s standing in the party?”

Jaiswal’s comments come on a day when political leaders across the spectrum have reflected on the imposition of Emergency in 1975, often seen by the BJP as a symbol of authoritarianism under Congress rule.

Jaiswal also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful launch of Operation Sindhu, which is currently underway to evacuate stranded Indian nationals from Iran amid regional conflict.

“It is the nature of our Prime Minister to ensure that any Indian stranded anywhere in the world is safely brought back home,” Jaiswal said, adding, “You may recall that during the intense war in Yemen, he even paused the conflict to evacuate our citizens. Even today, Iran’s airspace is open exclusively for Indians, which reflects Prime Minister Modi’s stature in global politics.”

Operation Sindhu was initiated in response to escalating hostilities in the Middle East and aims to repatriate Indian citizens safely. The mission has been widely acknowledged as another example of India’s proactive approach to safeguarding its diaspora during international crises.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor