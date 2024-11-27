Cong expresses concern over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, urges Centre to intervene

New Delhi, Nov 27 The Congress party has raised serious concerns over the reported attacks on religious minorities in Bangladesh, calling on the Indian government to take steps to address the issue.

Pawan Khera, Chairman of the Media and Publicity Department of the Congress, strongly condemned the violence against minorities in Bangladesh. "The Indian National Congress expresses its deep concern at the atmosphere of insecurity being faced by religious minorities in Bangladesh. The arrest of the ISKCON monk is the latest example," he stated on Wednesday.

Congress stressed the need for diplomatic engagement between India and Bangladesh to address the issue. "The Indian National Congress expects the Government of India to prevail upon the Bangladesh government to take necessary steps and ensure the security of life and property of minorities in the country," the statement added.

The Congress' remarks came amidst reports of rising tension and violence targeting minority communities in Bangladesh, sparking international concern.

The arrest of a prominent ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari has sparked outrage in India and worldwide.

ISKCON Bangladesh has strongly condemned the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das and issued a list of demands to the Muhammad Yunus-led government to stop violence and attacks against Hindus in various regions of Bangladesh.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India has also issued a strong statement, condemning Das' arrest, calling it “unfortunate” that a peaceful religious leader was detained while perpetrators of attacks against minorities remain at large.

“We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples,” the MEA said in a statement on Tuesday.

It urged Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.

Since the political upheaval erupted in August, Bangladesh’s interim government under Muhammad Yunus has failed to contain violence targeting minorities.

