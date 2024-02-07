Cong files police complaint against Goa Minister for 'threatening' officials

Panaji, Feb 7 The Congress has filed a police complaint against Goa Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude for allegedly threatening government officials to "slash" them.

Ramkrishna Jalmi, Chairperson of 'Adivasi' cell of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, in his complaint, has said: "An audio clip of the alleged voice conversation between the Minister for Art & Culture of Goa and Director of Tribal Welfare which is uploaded on various media platforms in Goa reveals the particular threat."

"Brazen hatred of the BJP towards the weaker section of the society is manifesting itself into a 'murder plot' to kill the Chairperson of SC/ST Commission for the State of Goa. Moreover, it is shocking and surprising that the Chief Minister and the top BJP leadership choose to remain 'mute' as an 'assassination plot' brews."

"In the circumstances we are left with no other option but to file the present complaint and request you to take cognisance and register FIR against the Minister Govind Gaude under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code and/or other appropriate provisions of the law as applicable to the facts and circumstances of the present case," complaint further reads.

On Tuesday, an audio clip of a phone conversation between Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude and Director of Tribal Welfare Department Dashrath Redkar went viral.

In the perturbed audio clip, Gaude is "threatening" Redkar over release of "financial assistance' for ST/SC awareness program to one organisation.

"Speak to the Chairperson (of SC&ST Commission) and tell him that I will slash him by coming to his office....," Gaude is heard in the audio clip as saying.

Few days back, Goa Legislative Assembly speaker Ramesh Tawadkar had levelled allegations against Gaude over alleged misappropriation of special grants.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor