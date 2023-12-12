Cong flags allegations against MP CM-designate Mohan Yadav, questions 'Modi's guarantee'

New Delhi, Dec 12 A day after the BJP announced Mohan Yadav as the Madhya Pradesh chief minister designate, Congress on Tuesday took a dig at the saffron party, saying there are many serious allegations against him, including large-scale manipulation in the Ujjain masterplan and asked if this was the Prime Minister 'Narendra Modi's guarantee' for the state.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Eight days after the election results, the BJP elected the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, a person against whom there are many serious allegations including large-scale manipulation in the Ujjain masterplan."

He said, "Out of the 872 acres of land reserved for Simhastha, the land was alienated by changing the land use. Many of his videos are also viral on social media in which he is seen abusing, threatening and making objectionable statements."

"Is this 'Modi's guarantee' for Madhya Pradesh?" Ramesh took a swipe at the Prime Minister over his statement of 'Modi ki Guarantee'.

Ramesh also attached a news clipping to back his claims.

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the BJP made Mohan Yadav the next Chief Minister of the state on Monday.

The decision came after the party's legislative meeting in the state capital.

Mohan Yadav (58) bagged the Assembly election from Ujjain South constituency. He won his first Assembly election in 2013 and was victorious in three consecutive elections including 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor