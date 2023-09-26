Cong forced people to do things which do not look possible: Party's Bihar chief

Patna, Sep 26 Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Singh on Tuesday said that his party "forced people to do things which do not look possible".

The statement of Singh came a day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hinted that he is not interested in cabinet expansion.

"How big will the cabinet be and how many more leaders would get ministerial posts. Whatever you need to know, ask him," Kumar said, pointing at Tejashwi Yadav, in response to a question on cabinet expansion.

Following the statement of Nitish Kumar, Congress state president said: “I would not like to comment on anything unless we would not discuss it with him. We will wait till the expansion of the cabinet...”

Congress has 19 MLAs in Bihar Assembly and it is demanding two more ministerial posts in the state. Presently, the Congress has two ministers in the Nitish Kumar government.

