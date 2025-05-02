Cong govt pushing Karnataka towards Kashmir-like situation: BJP on murder of Hindu activist

Bengaluru, May 2 After the broad daylight murder of a Hindu activist in Mangaluru, the Karnataka BJP unit on Friday claimed that the Congress government here is pushing the state towards a Kashmir-like situation.

Speaking to the media, BJP State President B. Y. Vijayendra said, "At a time when the memories of the massacre of Hindus in Kashmir are still fresh, the killing of a Hindu activist in Mangaluru suggests that the Congress government is pushing Karnataka towards a Kashmir-like situation. The continuous attacks, assaults, and killings of Hindus across Karnataka have caused deep concern among the people of the state."

The brutal murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru has shocked civil society, he stated.

Vijayendra sought Governor Thawarchand Gehlot's immediate intervention to protect the state from "lawlessness".

He also prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the family of Suhas to bear this irreparable loss.

Condemning the incident, he said, "The horrifying sight of communal, Hindu-hating extremists carrying out killings in broad daylight raises a disturbing question among the public - what kind of society are we living in?"

Claiming that Suhas' murder was a premeditated act, he sought a thorough investigation to determine whether this was a failure of the intelligence department or the irresponsibility of those entrusted with maintaining law and order.

Former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa said, "The brutal murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru, who was attacked with deadly weapons by miscreants in broad daylight, is deeply shocking. The fact that such criminals have no fear of the law highlights the deteriorating law and order situation. I urge the state government to immediately arrest the culprits."

"I pray for the departed soul to rest in peace and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the other Hindu activist who is undergoing treatment at the hospital after being attacked," he stated.

Shetty was hacked to death by a gang using machetes and swords. The killers who came in two vehicles had attacked him while he was travelling in his car with associates in the limits of the Bajpe police station.

Shetty was a Bajrang Dal activist and the prime accused in the murder of Mohammad Fazil, a resident of Suratkal. Shetty and his associates had allegedly killed Fazil in a public place on July 28, 2022, in retaliation for the murder of BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettaru.

Nettaru, a BJP worker, was hacked to death during the height of the 'hijab' row.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor